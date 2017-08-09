Braselton is at a peak in development, according to the town’s planning director. And with the new businesses popping up near Northeast Georgia Medical Center and throughout the town, that growth doesn’t appear to be lessening.
Planning director Kevin Keller updated the Braselton Downtown Development Authority’s economic vitality committee on new developments at its Friday meeting.
“There’s a lot of development on our desk right now,” he said.
Among those is a La Quinta hotel planned on Hwy. 53. Keller said developers are close to getting all their permits for that project.
“That’ll start going up pretty soon,” he said.
While other properties are reportedly being marketed for hotels (including a parcel behind Cracker Barrel), Keller said the La Quinta is the only one planned right now. But Keller noted hotel developers have been looking in the area.
The group also discussed multiple projects outside the downtown area, including the RaceTrac planned across Hwy. 211 from the Shell convenience store, and the Chick-fil-A recently approved in the Highpointe Development. (Highpointe is located on Hwy. 211 between Thompson Mill Road and Hwy. 347.)
Keller said the Chick-fil-A should be getting its permits soon.
Meanwhile, Highpointe developers are working to get the parcel ready for the popular restaurant chain.
“For a business like Chick-fil-A or Dunkin’ Donuts, they want to come in to a pad-ready site,” Keller said. “…That’s why you see them working real hard up there right now.”
See the full story in the Aug. 9 issue of The Braselton News.
DDA group briefed on new Braselton businesses
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry