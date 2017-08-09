Hoard’s murder remembered at Monday event

The life and untimely death of solicitor general Floyd “Fuzzy” Hoard was remembered Monday night in the halls of the old Jackson County Courthouse where he spent much of his legal career.
Hoard, a crusading prosecutor in the Piedmont Judicial Circuit who targeted local corruption after he was elected in 1964, was assassinated 50 years ago Monday by a Jackson County bootlegging ring. The killing shook the county to its core and made national news for months as the search and eventual prosecution of those responsible played out.
Monday night, Hoard’s son, Richard “Dickie” Hoard, spoke to an overflow crowd of 150 people gathered at the courthouse about his father’s death and what has happened in the years since.
“Some of you took the bull by the horns and realized things needed to change,” he said. “Jackson County today is nothing like what it was when I was growing up.”
The younger Hoard was at home the morning of Aug. 7, 1967, when 10 sticks of dynamite exploded in his father’s car in front of their rural Jefferson house. He later wrote a book, “Alone Among the Living,” about the murder and his response as a young man growing up amid the turmoil that followed. Hoard is now a minister in Watkinsville.
“I’m proud of Jackson County and the Piedmont Judicial Circuit,” he said. “It is a good place to live. I don’t know that you could always say that because of the undercurrent of things going on back then. … It’s not like that anymore.”
