MADISON COUNTY - Norene Barnett fell asleep in death August 8, 2017, following a brief illness at 94 years of age.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John; and a young son, Leon. Norene was known by all as a loyal and devoted wife, mother and friend. She is one of Jehovah’s Witnesses since 1971. Nothing will fill the hole in our hearts until we see her again in the resurrection.
Survivors include her children, Dawson, Audrey and Carol; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and one sister, Gladys Lundy.
ACS, Oconee Chapel, 706-969-5689 www.athenscremationservices.com
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Norene Bennett (08-08-17)
