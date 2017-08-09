Judith Reynolds (08-07-17)

JEFFERSON - Judith Hassell Reynolds, 74, entered into rest Monday, August 7, 2017.
Mrs. Reynolds was born in Providence, R.I., the daughter of the late Henry Archibald Hassell and Elizabeth Higgins Hassell. She was retired after teaching elementary school for 27 years. Mrs. Reynolds was a member of the Jefferson First United Methodist Church, where she was also a member of the Ruth Circle, Esther Circle, Quilters Group, taught in the Preschool Program and was a volunteer at numerous church activities. Mrs. Reynolds was a graduate of Piedmont College with a Bachelor of Arts Degree and a member of the Jefferson Pilot Club.
Survivors include her husband, Pastor Robert Lee Reynolds, Jr., Jefferson; three sons, Scott Reynolds and his wife Elsie, McDonough, Mark Reynolds and his wife Peggy, Ringgold, Chris Reynolds and his wife Denise, Jackson; daughter, Michelle Reynolds Dunn and her husband Sidney, Covington; two sisters, Nancy Berggren, Naples, Fla., and Linda Jodrey, Palm Coast, Fla.; and 18 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 10, from the Jefferson First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Chris Laskey officiating with burial to follow in the Stephens Memorial Gardens, Toccoa, Ga. The body will lie in state in the Church from 1:30 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Eric Reynolds, Brandon Young, Joshua Reynolds, Carson Reynolds, Robbie Reynolds, and Henry Reynolds. The family will receive friends Wednesday August 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional, those desiring may make memorials to the Jefferson First United Methodist Church, 188 Martin Street, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
