BOE to lower millage rate

The Banks County Board of Education unanimously agreed in a called meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 2, to lower the millage rate for the next fiscal year. The action was tentative with final approval coming at the BOE meeting on Monday, Aug. 21, at 7 p.m.
The tentative millage rate approved is 15.135, a decrease from the current rate of 15.570.
The BOE is able to decrease the millage rate because of the tax digest going up 5.8 percent. It had gone down the past eight years.
“This is certainly good news for us,” finance director Mike Beasley stated. The increase in the digest is reportedly due to the commercial property value update and poultry house value update, as well as other factors.
For other news from the BOE meeting, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
