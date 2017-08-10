Body found near Braselton warehouse

Authorities have found a body near a Braselton warehouse.
Braselton Police Department chief Terry Esco confirmed Thursday that a white male body was found in the wooded area next to Petco on Hwy. 124.
Details have not been released about the man's identity or how long his body had been there.
The Barrow County Coroner's Office was called.
More details will be posted when available.
