FOOTBALL: Jefferson scrimmage with Clarke Central ends early after fight

Jefferson and Clarke Central got in three full quarters of a scrimmage Thursday but flaring tempers prevented a full preseason game.
The visiting Dragons fell 14-12 in a shortened scrimmage with the Gladiators after it was called with 9:34 left following a fight between the teams.
Jefferson coach Cathcart agreed with calling the scrimmage after the altercation, though discontinuing play meant the team’s sub-varsity players were unable to get on the field — an objective of most any scrimmage.
“I appreciate us ending the scrimmage,” Cathcart said. “I’m disappointed we didn’t play better. I’m extremely disappointed for our young kids whose families came to watch them play.”
The fight broke out following a short gain from Jefferson on third down near midfield. Pushing and shoving continued after the play was over and the altercation escalated quickly from there.
