Judy Diane Altman-Rhea (08-05-17)

JEFFERSON - Judy Altman-Rhea, daughter of the late Eldon Altman and Lorene (Kelly) Altman, was born November 27, 1952, in Hobbs, New Mexico.
She departed this life August 5, 2017, in Gainesville, at the age of 64. She graduated from MacArthur High School, Houston, Texas, in 1971. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Social Work from ASU- Jonesboro, Arkansas, in 1999. Her internship for her degree was working with a Domestic Violence Women’s Shelter.
Survivors include her mother, Lorene (Kelly) Altman, Batesville, Ark.; a son, Michael D. Rhea, Hoschton, Ga.; three grandchildren and their mother, Dakota Rhea, Jefferson, Hannah and Ethan Rhea, Hoschton, and Georgiana Rhea, Hoschton; two sisters, Beverly Altman, Batesville, Ark., and Beth Altman, Southside, Ark.; two nieces, Layla Altman, Harrison, N.J. and Jessica Altman, Southside, Ark.; and a host of other relatives and many good friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Eldon Altman; and grandparents Reed and Bonnie Kelly, and T.D. and Elizabeth Altman; and several close family members.
Graveside services will be Sunday, September 3, at 2 p.m. at Oaklawn Cemetery in Batesville, Ark. A celebration of life will follow with location to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to your local Domestic Violence Women’s Shelter.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com.
Arrangements are by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, Buford.
