COLBERT - Jeremy Scott Busby, 29, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2017.
Jeremy was born on November 4, 1987, in Athens, the son of Jerry and Connie Coile Busby. He was co-owner and operator of The Diesel Authority in Athens, a former first responder, and attended the Watkinsville First Baptist Church .
Survivors include a sister and brother-in-law, Lori and Ken Hughes, Danielsville; nieces and nephews, Caleigh Lowe, Addie Hughes, Austin Hughes, Alex Hughes and Andy Hughes; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services were held at Trinity Baptist Church on Saturday, August 12, with the Revs. Carlos Sibley, Robbie Brown and Reggie Vaughn officiating. Interment was in the Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Comer.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston was in charge of arrangements.
Jeremy Busby
