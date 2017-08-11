Louise Hardman (08-09-17)

ILA - Mary Louise Roberts Hardman, 91, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, at her residence.
Mrs. Hardman was born in Comer on April 30, 1926, the daughter of the late John Roberts and Anna Dove Roberts. She was a seamstress having worked at Comer Manufacturing and was of the Pentecostal Holiness denomination. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Hardman; brothers, James Roberts and David Roberts; and sister, Sue Chandler.
Survivors include his son and his fiancé, Lanier Hardman and Elaine Sorrow, Danielsville; daughter and son-in-law, Delilah and Jimmy Waldroup, Ila; sister, Lois Gunnels, Ila; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Hardman’s wishes were to be cremated and the family will have a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, at the Freedom Church of God, 3428 Neese-Commerce Road, Commerce, in Madison County with Pastors Bob Wescott and Carolyn Pritchett officiating. The family will receive friends at the church immediately following the service on Saturday. The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Freedom Church of God Food Pantry.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
