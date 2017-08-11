JEFFERSON - James Pittman Harris, 79, died Wednesday, August 9, 2017.
Mr. Harris was born in Jefferson, the son of the late Joseph Leon and Effi Inez Walker Harris. He was a member of Crooked Creek Baptist Church and was a retired homebuilder.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Joyce Stover Harris, Jefferson; sons, Wayne Harris and Jeff Harris, both of Jefferson; sister, Lenora Rogers, Bogart; brothers, Bobby Harris, Jefferson, and Charles Harris, Anderson, S.C.; and grandchildren, Nathan, Dakota and Walker.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 12, at Crooked Creek Baptist Church with the Revs. Brenson Jennings, Tom Miles and David Bailey officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ariel Ministries, P.O. Box 792507, San Antonio TX 78279.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
James Harris (08-09-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry