Mary Cantrell (08-05-17)

Mary Elizabeth Cantrell who at 71 years young went to be with her Heavenly Father, Saturday, August 5, 2017.
“Lib” was the daughter of Alvin D. and Mary L. Helton, born in 1945 in Forsyth County, Ga. Mrs. Cantrell was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dennis “Red” Cantrell.
Lib has left a legacy of two brothers, James Helton, Gainesville, and Ray Helton, Goodyear, Ariz.; three of her late husband’s children; Wilma Renne Cantrell, Wayne Dennis Cantrell and James Edward Cantrell, all of Pendergrass; and four beautiful grandchildren whom she loves very much, Tyler, Tori, Megan and Carlie.
In her final days, Mary Elizabeth was cared for and loved at “Walden’s Cove” Assisted Living by “Sherry” and staff. (Walden’s Cove – 1442 Johnson Mill Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549)
Family and friends are welcomed to join Mary Elizabeth’s loved ones at Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson on Monday, August 14, at 11 a.m. The Rev. Bernice Collins will officiate. Burial will follow in the Blue Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Cleveland, Ga.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
