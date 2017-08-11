Miriam Pair (08-11-17)

JEFFERSON - Miriam Ross Pair, 78, entered into rest Friday, August 11, 2017.
Ms. Pair was born in Elberton, the daughter of the late Yates and Josephine Faucette Ross. She was a retired bookkeeper who also built a family surveying company with her late husband, Melvin Pair. Ms. Pair was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Stephanie Lynn Hayes; three sisters; and a brother.
Survivors include two daughters, Lynn Pair Hayes, Alpharetta, Sandy Pair Crowe and her husband Bobby, Conyers; a son, Chris Pair and his wife Tammy, McDonough; five grandchildren, Jennifer Hayes Malone and her husband Sean, Joanna Hayes Duke and her husband Brett, Justin Pair and his wife Jennifer, Jenna Pair Jackson and her husband Taylor, and Blake Crowe; along with nine great grandchildren, Shannah Hayes Malone, Devin Malone, Riley Malone, Abigail Duke, William Duke, Victoria Duke, Stone Jackson, Jennings Pair and Saige Jackson.
“Mimi” died peacefully in her sleep from complications with kidney failure. She leaves a legacy of serving her friends and family in love, prayer, scripture, and song. She was a long-time resident of Jefferson, Georgia at the time of her death, but lived many of her adult years in Suwanee and Tucker, as well. Some of her fondest memories, however, were from the years she spent growing up in the Grant Park neighborhood of Atlanta, attending Park Avenue Baptist Church, going to Zoo Atlanta, swimming in the public pool, putting on neighborhood plays, and attending Roosevelt High School.
The whole world was a stage to Ms. Pair, and she shared her love of the arts with all, including acting in various community theatre productions over the course of her lifetime. She especially enjoyed musicals and classic movies of the 1940’s. We will all miss her storytelling, song for every occasion, and ability to bring fun and laughter into every situation. Her family is grateful for the support and fellowship of believers at Academy Baptist Church of Jefferson.
Please join us in a celebration of her life at 2 p.m. Monday, August 14, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home in Jefferson with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. It was Ms. Pair’s wishes to be cremated after the service.
Flowers are optional. Those desiring may make memorials may do so to the Academy Baptist Church, 689 Academy Baptist Church Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at evansfuneralhomeinc.com
