Evelyn Seoane (08-07-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, August 11. 2017
WINDER - Evelyn Seoane, 70, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017.

She was a member of Iglesia Pentecostal El Tabernaculo . Evelyn was a native of Puerto Rico and a retired school teacher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guillermo and Josefa Portalatin Seoane.

Survivors include her daughter, Nelly Torres, Ft. Meyers, Fla.; a brother, Anibal Seoane, Puerto Rico; three sisters, Judith Erhardt and Maria Rodriguez, both of Johns Creek, and Carmen Parris, Lipan, Texas; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service was held at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Eliseo Vargas officiating.

Smith Memory Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.