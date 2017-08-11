WINDER - Evelyn Seoane, 70, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017.
She was a member of Iglesia Pentecostal El Tabernaculo . Evelyn was a native of Puerto Rico and a retired school teacher. She was preceded in death by her parents, Guillermo and Josefa Portalatin Seoane.
Survivors include her daughter, Nelly Torres, Ft. Meyers, Fla.; a brother, Anibal Seoane, Puerto Rico; three sisters, Judith Erhardt and Maria Rodriguez, both of Johns Creek, and Carmen Parris, Lipan, Texas; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service was held at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Eliseo Vargas officiating.
Smith Memory Chapel was in charge of arrangements.
Evelyn Seoane (08-07-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry