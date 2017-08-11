COLBERT - Peter George Nadeau, 77, passed away Tuesday, August 8, 2017.
Born in Pittsfield, Mass., he was the son of the late Arthur Giddeon Nadeau and Mary Jane Gagne Nadeau. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and served on the USS Piedmont. Mr. Nadeau worked at GE and Schweitzer’s Mill in Massachusetts. While living in Georgia, he worked at Athens Security. Mr. Nadeau was a Jackson County Foster Parent and a member of the American Legion. He was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Nash; nephew, Gregory Nash and niece Kathy Nash.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Antoinette Cioffi Nadeau; three children, Annmarie Truelove, Maryjane Randels (Mark) and Edward A. Nadeau (Ron Alexander); grandchildren, Kyle Nadeau (Tiffany), Jesse Truelove, Marshall Randels (Camden) and Josh Randels; and great-grandchildren, Kiley, Titus, Dane, Ellis and Ashton.
Memorial services will be held Monday, August 14, at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, East. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Lord and Stephens, East, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Peter Nadeau (08-08-17)
