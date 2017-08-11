Democrats, Republicans both plan meetings

Both Madison County Democratic and Republican parties have meetings this month.
DEMOCRATS
Dawn Hawkins Johnson, who is running for the State Senate, District 47 seat against Frank Ginn, will speak at the Madison County Democrats meeting Saturday, Aug. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Madison County Senior Center on Hwy. 98 next to the library. The public is invited to attend.
REPUBLICANS
The Madison County Republican Party will meet Thursday, August 17, at the Madison County Government Complex, 91 Albany Avenue, Danielsville.
Guest speakers will be State Sen. Frank Ginn, Rep. Tom McCall and Rep. Alan Powell. Attendees will receive a review of the last legislative session and some indications of what they see as their priorities, as well as those of the General Assembly, in 2018. The legislative delegation will also take questions from the audience. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a meet and greet and the meeting begins at 7 p.m. This is an excellent time to bring your concerns to your representatives. The public is invited to attend.
