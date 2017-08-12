Sandra Alexzulian (08-11-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Saturday, August 12. 2017
WINDER - Sandra Kay Alexzulian, 74, passed away August 11, 2017, at her residence.

A native of Wheeling, W. Va., she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Mary Cowan Thomas. She was the widow of Andrew Alexzulian. Mrs. Alexzulian was a respiratory therapist at Barrow Medical Center.

Surviving include a daughter, Lisa Cassidy, Winder; a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Buffy Alexzulian, Buford; and four grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 14, from 5 to 6 p.m.at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 14, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Partner Portraits

  • Billy-Cain-Raymond-Boswell
  • Billy-Cain-Charles-Potts
  • Billy-Cain-Devin-Thomas
  • Billy-Cain-Tom-Chacko
  • Billy-Cain-Keith-Foster
  • Billy-Cain-Harold-Price
  • Georgia-Frame-William-Blokzyl
  • Rodney-Broach
  • Mark-Still
  • Progressive-Deb-Pharr
  • Harmony-Ins-Jon-Milford
  • Mr-Bills-Beans
  • Fredericks-Jewelers
  • Goodmark-Chip-Bourne
  • Goodmark-Terry-Minesal
  • Goodmark-David-Seagraves
  • Goodmark-Barry-Livingston
  • Goodmark-Joey-Olson
  • David-Gates
  • Goodmark-Corey-Gillespie

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.