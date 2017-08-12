WINDER - Sandra Kay Alexzulian, 74, passed away August 11, 2017, at her residence.
A native of Wheeling, W. Va., she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Mary Cowan Thomas. She was the widow of Andrew Alexzulian. Mrs. Alexzulian was a respiratory therapist at Barrow Medical Center.
Surviving include a daughter, Lisa Cassidy, Winder; a son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Buffy Alexzulian, Buford; and four grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, August 14, from 5 to 6 p.m.at the funeral home. A memorial service will be held Monday, August 14, from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements, where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com
Sandra Alexzulian (08-11-17)
