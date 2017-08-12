Willie Louise Crocker (08-11-17)

JEFFERSON - Willie Louise Crawford Crocker, entered into rest Friday, August 11, 2017.
Mrs. Crocker was born in Everetts, N.C., the daughter of the late William Franklin Crawford and Vesta Louise Wynne Crawford. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winder and was a homemaker. Mrs. Crocker is preceded in death by a son, Bruce Wynne Crocker; and a sister, Frances Rae Altman and her husband Julius Lewis Crocker.
Survivors include a daughter, Lynn Phariss and her husband Richard, Jefferson; son, David Crocker and his wife Leslie, Lexington, S.C.; brother, Herman Earl Crawford and his wife Lucille, Boone, N.C.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In accordance with her wishes, Mrs. Crocker was cremated and her cremains will be place alongside her husband in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Those desiring may make a memorial to the Global Education Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 83314, Conyers, Georgia 30013.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
