FOOTBALL: Panthers top Class A powerhouse in scrimmage

The Jackson County Panthers want a team who will test them in a scrimmage game. Prince Avenue Christian is that team. The Wolverines ended each of the last two seasons in the state private school semi-finals and have won four straight Region 8-A Championships.
But Friday night, the Panthers passed the test with a 14-13 win on the road with a touchdown by sophomore running back Tyler Payne with nine minutes remaining.
“Prince Avenue is a very good football team, this was a hard-fought game all the way through that will make both of these teams better,” said head coach Brandon Worley. “We’d love to set up some more scrimmages with them, that was good stuff, I appreciate them hosting us this year.”
Both defenses were solid in the first quarter with neither offense able to achieve a first down. But the Panthers finally put together a drive early in in the second quarter that ended with a touchdown quarterback Grey Akins. Jackson County took a 7-0 lead into halftime.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
