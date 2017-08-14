Traffic help approved near MCMS

The Madison County Board of Education voted Aug. 8 to have the sheriff’s office provide a deputy to cover buses as they enter Hwy. 98 from Fortson-Compton Road in the mornings.
The sheriff agreed to provide a deputy from 7:10 a.m. to around 8 a.m. each school morning at a cost of $4,250 for the entire school year. Superintendent Allen McCannon said this area was a big safety concern for school administrators, noting that a bus accident had occurred at that location about two years ago.
In other business, system-wide student enrollment had increased by 100 students by the third day of the school year, according to Assistant Superintendent Bonnie Knight. Knight told the school board that the increases occurred at the middle school (60 students) and high school (40 students). She also said that over 300 new middle and high school students had registered over the summer, including several from New York state.
She said she has received numerous compliments on how clean and nice school facilities looked for the start of the school year. She praised the maintenance company ABM for their work.
Knight also told the board that the county’s tax digest has been finalized with a slight increase over what was expected. She said as a result the school system would have to advertise a tax increase even through the board voted to keep the millage rate the same at 16.999.
The hearings will be held at 8 a.m. on Aug. 22; 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 and 6 p.m. on Aug. 29. The budget is expected to be adopted following the Aug. 29 meeting at 6:30 p.m.
She said current school system vacancies include a high school special education (SPED) parapro, After-school worker positions, 21st Century Grant employees and bus drivers.
Assistant superintendent Michael Williams said the career academy will offer block classes (added time) to agricultural mechanics and culinary arts in order to allow for more time to set up and take down projects.
He said the system is continuing to get staff trained on “Mindset,” for de-escalation and restraint techniques for use with students who are a threat to themselves or others.
The second annual Madison — Binzhou Summer Camp is scheduled for Aug. 18 – 27. Two instructors and nine students from China are to visit and Williams noted that host families are still needed for two male students.
Traffic help approved near MCMS
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry