Nolan Swords (08-13-17)

Monday, August 14. 2017
Nolan Oliver Swords, 76, died Sunday, August 13, 2017.

Mr. Swords was the son of the late Paul Cadell and Ila Bell Miller Swords. He was retired from Barrow County as a Bus Driver.

Survivors include nieces and nephews, Brian Swords, Paul Swords, Steven Stowe, Sherri Wade, Tammy Fox, Dana Jones, Melinda Casper, Sandra Wilson; several great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Smith Memory Chapel at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16, Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday August 15, at the funeral home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
