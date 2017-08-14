‘Tony’ Anderson (08-12-17)

Anthony Edward "Tony" Anderson, born May 25, 1957, died August 12, 2017 at the age of 60.
Tony was married to the love of his life, Lisa "Lulu" Anderson, for 33 years. He loved his boys and grandchildren with his whole heart. They were the light of his life. Tony's sense of humor and love for life was contagious. He brought laughter and joy to everyone. He will be missed.
Tony was employed with the Walton County Sheriff's Office. His career in law enforcement began in 1980. He was passionate about his work and service to the community.
Tony was preceded in death by his father, Walter Anderson; mother, Beulah Anderson; brothers, Mark Anderson and Wade Anderson; and sister-in-law, Kelly Anderson.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Anderson; sons, Josh Anderson and wife Emily, Jordan Anderson, Jacob Anderson and wife Brandy, and Justin Anderson; grandchildren, Sarah Holub, Joseph Holub, Caylin Holub, Levi Anderson, Ava Anderson, and Riley Anderson; sister, Judy and Chris Hicks; and brothers, Wayne and Leaser Anderson, Tracy Anderson, and Philip Anderson.
The family will receive visitors at Lord and Stephens West on Monday, August 14, from 7 to 9 p.m., and a funeral to celebrate Tony's life will be held on Tuesday, August 15, at 3 p.m., at Lord and Stephens West. Interment to follow.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the New Life Apostolic Church Building Fund.
Lord and Stephens West, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
