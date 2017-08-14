Janet Hollis (08-12-17)

PENDERGRASS - Janet Smith Hollis, 66, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2017.
Mrs. Hollis was born in Gainesville, the daughter of Eva Hooper Smith of Pendergrass and the late James Kemp Smith. Mrs. Hollis was retired from the Mitsubishi Company and was a member of the Mountain Creek Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Hollis.
Survivors in addition to her mother include her sons, Randall Hollis, Pendergrass, and Tony Hollis and his wife Tracy, Pendergrass; daughter, Sheila Bradshaw and her husband Curtis, Gainesville; sisters, Mary Smith, Pendergrass, Martha Warren, Hoschton, Evelyn Murphy, Dawsonville, and Sandra Nalley, North Carolina; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 15, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Poole officiating. The burial will follow in the Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Eric Gonter, Trey Hollis, Chris Pittman, Creed Anglin, Todd Hollis and Jason Hollis. The visitation will be held on Tuesday morning from 9 to 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134, or the American Lung Association, Donation Processing Center, PO Box 7000, Albert Lea, MN 56007-8001
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
