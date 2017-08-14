Mary Sheuring (08-11-17)

Mary Louise Sheuring, 83, died Friday, August 11, 2017.
Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Horace Thompson and Henrietta Myers Thompson and sister Edna Brewster. She retired from the Holiday Inn as the housekeeping manager and was a member of Hull Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Jeannie (Mark) Tyner, Athens, Brenda (Bryan) Dove, Danielsville, Cecilia (Rundy) Mathews, Hull; brother, William Thompson, Houston; grandchildren, Brandon Tyner, Ryan Mathews, Renee Varnadoe, Chris Dove and Maranda Dove; great-grandchildren, Pierce and Presley Varnadoe; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was held Sunday, August 13, at Hull Baptist Church.
Lord & Stephens East was in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
