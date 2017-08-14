STATHAM - Thomas “Bo” Brock, 80, passed away Sunday, August 13, 2017.
Bo was a member of Abundant Life Baptist Church and the owner operator of Spot Trucking. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Mattie Patton Brock; two daughters, Linda Faulkner and Judy Skinner; and a step-son, Mike Sims.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Jenny Jones Brock, Statham; a daughter, Jennifer Pack (Paul), Statham; three step-daughters, Debra Jackson (John), Bowman, Rhonda Sims (Phyllis), Winder, and Denise Sims (Rex), Statham; a step-son, Steve Sims (Glenda), Statham; two brothers, Grant Brock, Commerce, and Pop Brock, Nicholson; a sister, Sarah Lee Adams, Jefferson; 14 grandchildren, Ben Chris, Jessie, Teira, Misty, Kayle, Zane, Michael, Christy, Wesley, Jeremiah, Michael, Bradley and Robbie; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 15, at Smith Funeral Home from 6 until 9 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home, with the Rev. Dewayne Carroll officiating. Interment will follow in Providence Methodist Church Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Bo’ Brock (08-13-17)
