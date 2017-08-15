Fannie Belle Swaim (08-14-17)

GAINESVILLE - Fannie Belle Shetters Swaim, 81, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2017.
Mrs. Swaim was born in Sherwood, Tenn., the, daughter of the late Elijah and Nancy Simmons Shetters. Mrs. Swaim was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Jefferson and was a Missionary with Baptist International Missions Incorporated.
Survivors include children, Jeffrey Swaim and his wife Becky, Flowery Branch, Kenneth Swaim, Comer, Sylvia Vance and her husband Richard, Jefferson, Michele Schmeltz and her husband Greg, Oakwood and Michael Swaim and his wife Jenn, Gainesville; sisters, Mary Johnson, Tennessee, Georgie Maxwell, North Carolina, Nan Hill, Tennessee, and Jean Taylor, Alabama; one brother, Mike Shetters, Florida; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 17, from the Chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Fred Kindhart officiating. Burial will follow at 12 Noon EST Friday, August 18, in the Cowan Montgomery Cemetery in Cowan, Tenn. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
