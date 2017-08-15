School cancelled on Monday

Tuesday, August 15. 2017
School has been cancelled in Banks County on Monday due to the Solar Eclipse. The school system had originally planned to provide glasses for all students and delay the closing of school. Tuesday, the decision was made to instead close school.

"After careful re-evaluation regarding the solar eclipse, Banks County Schools will be closed Monday, August 21," school leaders state. "The decision to close school was made based on new information and logistical considerations such as the anticipated volume of traffic relative to our area, speculation about unsafe eye wear, and the number of parents who have indicated they intend to check out students."

This week's issue of The Banks County News includes an article about the glasses being provided. The newspaper went to press before the decision was made to close school on Monday.
Old Website

