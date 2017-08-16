Commerce property tax payers may have a slight tax reduction based on the board of education’s intention to maintain the current millage rate of 19.139 mills.
Supt. Joy Tolbert told the board last week the rollback rate, which would generate the same tax revenue as last year, would be 19.216 mills.
She recommended, and the board agreed Monday night, to maintain the current millage rate.
The school district’s net digest for 2017 is $161.8 million. It is down about $650,000 because Northridge Medical Center went to a nonprofit status and is no longer on the tax rolls.
Tolbert said staying with the same millage rate probably would cost the schools about $12,000 in tax revenue. The budget is nearly $13.7 million. This district anticipates $13.5 million in revenue.
See the full story in the Aug. 16 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce BOE will keep same tax rate
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry