From 16 to 4: Elections board consolidates voting precincts

Jackson County elections leaders have consolidated the current 16 voting precincts down to four.
The Jackson County Board of Elections and Registration recently approved the consolidation.
“With the increase in early voting, most voters cast their ballot before Election Day which decreases the need to have so many Election Day polling locations,” said county PIO Sloane Meyer in a news release. “The Board of Elections and Registration believes the consolidation of the precincts will streamline the voting process. The Elections office will be able to adequately supply and staff each polling location to enhance the voting experience for all voters in Jackson County.”
The new polling locations will be located at:
•Northeast Church for the west side of the county
•Hope Crossing Church for the central part of the county
•Southside Church for the southeast part of the county
•Mt. Olive Baptist Church for the northeast part of the county
See the full story in the Aug. 16 issue of The Jackson Herald.
