Schools to delay dismissal for eclipse

Schools in Jackson County will delay dismissal on Monday, Aug. 21, for the solar eclipse. A near-total solar eclipse is expected in the area around 2:35-2:40 p.m.
Dismissal details include:
•Commerce — primary and elementary schools delayed until 2:55 p.m. The middle and high school dismissal will remain the same at 3:05 p.m. Parents who want to sign children out of school early are asked to do so by 1:30 p.m. Those students will be excused and allowed to make up work, but the absence will count against perfect attendance for the year, according to a school news release.
•Jackson County — elementary schools delayed until 3:15 p.m. Middle and high schools remain the same.
•Jefferson — all schools delayed by 30 minutes (Jefferson Elementary, 3 p.m.; Jefferson Academy, 3:10 p.m.; Jefferson Middle, 4:05 p.m.; and Jefferson High, 3:55 p.m.).
All three school districts in the county purchased eclipse-safe viewing glasses. But Monday afternoon, the Jackson County School System announced students and staff will not be given the glasses — and won’t directly view the eclipse — due to recalls and safety concerns (see that story in the Aug. 16 issue of The Jackson Herald).
