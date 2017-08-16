‘Smoke-free’ ordinance gets OK in quick Statham City Council meeting

Statham City Council passed an ordinance on first reading in its only action of one of its shortest meetings ever Tuesday night.
Council met for between three and four minutes.
A “smoke-free air ordinance” that would forbid smoking near a downtown business passed on a 3-2 vote on the first reading.
Council members Betty Lyle and Hattie Thrasher voted “no.” Council members David Huth, Perry Barton and Gayle Steed voted to adopt the ordinance.
It must be passed again on a second reading to be adopted. The ordinance would establish a “smoke-free” area around area businesses.
Randy Gordon, the city’s zoning administrator, said last week that business employees and others smoke near businesses and the smell goes into them.
The only other item on the agenda, a proposal to rezone property at the intersection of Ga. 316 and Ga. 211 from R-1 residential to C-1 highway commercial was dropped from the agenda. Gordon, the city’s zoning administrator, said the rezoning probably would come back to council. He said additional information is needed about the property.
