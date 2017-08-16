There was a little bit of good, bad and ugly in Apalachee’s preseason scrimmage with Dunwoody at R. Harold Harrison Stadium on Friday. But Wildcats coach Steve Sims had an optimistic tone despite his team’s 30-7 loss, including a 23-7 defeat in the three-quarter varsity portion of the night.
“It was a typical scrimmage game. We had a lot of penalties and other mistakes we’ve got to fix, but I thought there was some stuff that was good that you can’t always coach. A lot of credit goes to (Dunwoody). They made plays. But I thought we were physical with them and we did some things we can build on moving forward.”
The night got off to a disastrous start for Apalachee. A bobble on the opening kickoff pinned the Wildcats back on their 6-yard line. Then on the first play from scrimmage, a mishandled snap led to a safety, giving Dunwoody a 2-0 lead just nine seconds into the contest.
Apalachee recovered a fumble at its 30 on the ensuing possession and then marched steadily down the field all the way to the 3, chewing up nine minutes off the clock. But the drive stalled there, and following a false-start penalty, Caleb Waycaster’s 26-yard field goal attempt missed.
Two plays later, Dunwoody quarterback Zachary Pankey kept the ball on an option play and scored untouched from 78 yards out to extend the lead to 9-0 following Jamie Morrison’s extra point. It was the first of two long touchdown runs by Pankey, who scored again from 43 yards out in the second quarter. He added a 33-yard touchdown pass to Turner Nims late in the half.
Apalachee had another trip inside the Dunwoody 5 in the third quarter end with no points after the drive stalled out and the Wildcats turned the ball over on downs.
“We’ve got to do a better job in the red zone; you can’t come away with no points there,” Sims said. “We’re young in the secondary so I kind of knew things like those long runs might happen. If we can cut out those big plays, I think we’ll be fine.”
See the full story in the Aug. 16 issue of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Wildcats have extra week to fix mistakes from scrimmage before opener Aug. 25
