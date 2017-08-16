Softball: Lady Leopards’ fast start continues

After a dominating start to the 2017 season, the Banks County High School softball team made sure it didn’t take its foot off of the gas during the second week of play.
The Lady Leopards (4-0) remained undefeated after two victories over Towns County and Lumpkin County.
The Lady Leopards’ next game is this Thursday vs. Jefferson in Homer.
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
