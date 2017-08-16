Football: Bulldoggs face strong test in season opener against Clarke Central

A year ago, Winder-Barrow was coming off a strong performance against Flowery Branch in a preseason scrimmage before getting blasted 31-0 by Clarke Central in its regular-season opener.
Bulldoggs coach Heath Webb said that game in Athens was “a great learning experience” for his team.
“I think you learn more from losses than you do wins,” Webb said. “We beat a young, inexperienced team in the scrimmage and then I think we got a little overconfident. So I think that helped us learn that every week is different and you have to embrace it.”
The Bulldoggs are by no means overlooking the Gladiators who visit W. Clair Harris Stadium for both teams’ season opener 7:30 p.m. Friday. Second-year coach David Perno’s team is coming off a 7-5 season in 2016 when it reached the second round of the GHSA Class AAAAA playoffs, its first postseason appearance since 2013.
It was a solid start to a career for the former University of Georgia baseball coach who was a player for the Gladiators in the 1980s, but had never coached football at any level prior to last season.
“There’s a learning curve for any rookie coach, and from year one to year two things get much easier,” Webb said of Perno. “He’s done a good job of surrounding himself with some very good veteran coaches who know the drill and how things operate to help him out some. And the players have responded to him very well.”
And the Gladiators, who defeated Class AAAA powerhouse Jefferson in a preseason scrimmage last week, are loaded with returning talent.
Leading the way is senior quarterback Jack Mangel, who threw for over 2,000 yards last season. Junior running back Jonathan Sewell is also back after a 1,000-yard rushing season and is already attracting attention from SEC schools.
“Both those kids are pretty good, and obviously that keeps them very balanced,” Webb said. “If you try to take away the pass, that makes it hard to stop the run, and if you try to load up the box, the quarterback can really hurt you. There just aren’t a whole lot of weaknesses on their roster. They’re pretty solid at every position and there aren’t a whole lot of places we can exploit them. We’re going to have to execute very cleanly on both sides of the ball.”
