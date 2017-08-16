Football: Leopards travel to Jackson Co. to start 2017

Wednesday, August 16. 2017
At last Friday’s practice, Banks County High School head football coach Josh Shoemaker told the team the preseason’s over and they’re now in “game mode.”
This Friday, the Banks County Leopards kick the season off at Jackson County. Last season, the Panthers upended the Leopards, 21-16, in Homer.


On film, Shoemaker said he saw a “good” football team in Jackson County compete in its scrimmage game at Prince Avenue Christian School.
“Good football team, very good,” Shoemaker emphasized. “I think they’re better than they were last year.
“They’re doing stuff a little bit different on offense, stuff we haven’t seen. They’ve got a few more wrinkles offensively and a few more wrinkles defensively, but a well-coached, good football team that’s going to be tough to compete against.”
For more, read this week's edition of the Banks County News.
