Ready to rumble: Jackson Co., Banks Co. set to square off in rivalry again

Jackson County wanted to revive its rivalry with Banks County and, from the Panthers’ perspective, it started off swimmingly last year.
Jackson County won 21-16 in front of a charged early-season crowd. The two teams will meet again when the Panthers host the Leopards Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“Last year, the atmosphere was great,” coach Brandon Worley said. “It’s going to be awesome to bring it here. Banks County travels well, and we had a nice, close game last year, so I would imagine it’s going to be packed out and the environment will be outstanding.”
Jackson County has played Banks County more frequently than any other opponent in school history. But last year’s meeting was the first between the two programs since 2007.
Worley, a former Banks County player, said he’d like to keep the Leopards and other nearby non-region foes on the schedule as long as possible.
“Some of the teams we’re playing non-region, I’d like to keep on,” Worley said. “Banks, Madison, East Hall — some of those that are not in our region. I think it’s good to build those rivalries and keep some consistency from year-to-year.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
