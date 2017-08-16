FOOTBALL: Eagles get started under Wilkins this Friday

After the unofficial start to his head coaching tenure at East Jackson came this past weekend, Scott Wilkins will make his Eagle debut on Friday.
The veteran coach will lead his East Jackson squad against Gwinnett County private school Hebron Christian at home at 7:30 p.m.
Wilkins, a longtime head coach at Cedar Shoals, walked the sidelines in a 10-0 scrimmage loss to Social Circle last Friday but this Friday it’s the real thing.
“We’re really excited,” Wilkins said Friday following the scrimmage. “We just got to look at the film (from the scrimmage) and see what we have to do to get things fixed and we go forward.”
East Jackson will face another school breaking in a new head coach as Hebron is headed by Jeff Saturday, a name which will ring familiar to NFL fans. Saturday played 14 seasons in the NFL as a center, including 13 with the Indianapolis Colts and Peyton Manning. Saturday was a six-time Pro Bowl selection.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
