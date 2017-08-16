FOOTBALL: Dragon coach says second-year Titans pose a challenge in opener

Jefferson romped over a fledgling Discovery program 48-0 to kick off last season, but the Dragons will face a program on firmer footing in its second year of varsity football.
Jefferson will host the Class 7A Titans on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
“They’re much improved over last year … They’ve got a really athletic and talented defensive front and have got some playmakers, beginning with a really good running back and a couple of pretty good receivers to get the ball to,” said coach Gene Cathcart, who will make his Jefferson debut Friday.
Discovery won two games in its inaugural season in 2016, including a 28-0 shutout of Duluth for the school’s first-ever region win.
“You can tell for a 7-A school they’ve certainly made steady progress,” Cathcart said. “We expect a challenge, no question, in our home opener Friday.”
