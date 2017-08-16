VOLLEYBALL: JCCHS records Thursday sweep

The Jackson County volleyball team moved to 5-2 with straight-set victories over Stephens County and Tallulah Falls on Thursday.
The win came after splitting a pair of matches with Dacula and South Gwinnett the previous Tuesday (Aug. 8).
“The team was eager to get back on the court after Tuesday and it showed with us getting commanding leads to start both matches,” coach Ron Fowler said.
Jessica Steuer led the Panthers with a 19-kill, 9-dig, 10-assist effort.
Kylee Zimmer saw her first action of the season at Libero after her performance at defensive specialist on Aug. 8 and finished with 19 digs.
The Panthers recorded a season-high serving percentage of 94 percent on the night.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
