SOFTBALL: Jefferson starts season with two losses

Wednesday, August 16. 2017
Jefferson will look to bounce back from a tough Saturday of softball to open the season.

The Dragons fell 10-1 to Effingham County and 5-1 to Peachtree Ridge at a tournament hosted by Peachtree Ridge.
“Saturday was definitely not the start we were looking for, but we did see some good things,” third-year coach Kacie Bostwick said. “We know exactly the changes we need to make in order to be successful this season. Part of those changes include each player becoming familiar with their new roles on the team.”
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
