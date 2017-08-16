The Jefferson volleyball team has started a 4-0 in an early stretch that has tested the team’s grit.
The team has weathered its share of injuries so far, and even lost junior Bree Bingham for the season with an ACL tear. Meanwhile, other players are battling strep throat and colds.
“We are off to a strong start considering we hit a few bumps along the road,” coach Brittani Lawrence said. “So, we are having to redefine our mojo, but I’m so proud of these players for doing whatever is best for the team. I especially love the fact that we can put all our brains together and design some wicked-awesome strategies.”
Jefferson remained unbeaten with road wins over White County (25-16, 25-12) and Johnson (25-13, 22-25, 25-17) this past Thursday.
For the rest of this story, see the Aug. 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
VOLLEYBALL: Dragons ‘redefine mojo,’ off to 4-0 start
