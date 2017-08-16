Statham hires Irizarry as new city administrator

Statham has hired an administrator for its city government.
Michelle Irizarry, a 12-year veteran of Gwinnett County government, began work Aug. 4.
She worked in the tax commissioner’s office, the county’s Department of Transportation and in financial services in Gwinnett. Irizarry came to Statham from a five-month stint as accounting manager at Northeast Georgia Regional Commission.
She is from Miami, but her family moved to Auburn in 1996, she said.
She has a bachelor’s degree in management from Shorter University.
Council has discussed the position, off and on, for more than a year. It has been about two years since the city has had a person in the administrator’s position.
Council included a position for “administrator/accountant” in the Fiscal Year 2018 budget with a salary of $60,000.
Council members emphasized the important of the person having experience with finances.
Statham has not completed its annual audit for either FY 2015 or 2016. Irizarry was working on financial documents Friday at City Hall.
Mayor Robert Bridges announced during the city’s budget work sessions that he planned to fill the job. He said administrative duties had become too time-consuming for the part-time mayor’s job.
