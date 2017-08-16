Qualifying opens next week for the Nov. 7 election.
Elections details for Braselton and Hoschton include:
•Braselton — Monday, Aug. 21, through Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Braselton Town Hall. Seats on the ballot this year include mayor, council member District 2 and council member District 4 (held by Bill Orr, Peggy Slappey and Rhonda Stites). Fees are $360 for mayor and $180 for council member.
•Hoschton — Monday, Aug. 21, through Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Hoschton City Hall. Seats on the ballot include mayor and two council seats (held by Theresa Kenerly, Jim Cleveland and Tracy Jordan). Qualifying fees are $18.
See next week’s issue of The Braselton News for qualifying results.
The last day to register for the Nov. 7 election is Oct. 10.
Qualifying is next week
