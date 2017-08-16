‘Dick’ Barbuto (08-14-17)

HOSCHTON - Richard “Dick” Joseph Barbuto, 68, passed away Monday, August 14, 2017, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center – Braselton, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Barbuto was born June 3, 1949, the son the late Joseph and Eleanor Barbuto in Weymouth, Mass. Moving from New York six years ago, Mr. Barbuto and his wife, Kim, settled in Deaton Creek. He was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church and a criminal defense lawyer. He was President of NYSACDL; head of the Spout Springs Writing Group; writer of the Low Vision Laughter blog; Founder and Administrator of the Facebook group, Criminal Lawyers Group; on the board of the Forum Club at Deaton Creek; and Editor for the Atticus Journal, where he wrote book reviews.
Survivors include his wife, Kim Lazarovich, Hoschton; brother-in-law, Clem Lazarovich, Colorado; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Paul and Kate Lazarovich, Massachusetts; nieces, Meaghan and Shannon; godfather to, Laurie Finn and Cara Higby; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his dog and best buddy, Spenser.
Funeral Mass was held Monday, August 21, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church with interment following at Memorial Park South Cemetery. Father Branson Hipp officiated.
Donations may be made to the National Federation of the Blind, 200 East Wells Street, Baltimore, MD 21230, www.nfb.org.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home, Flowery Branch, was in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
