Sandra Walker (08-15-17)

PENDERGRASS - Sandra Glover Walker, 74, passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017, while in Hospice at Northeast Georgia Hospital in Gainesville.
Due to unknown circumstances, she was abandoned as a baby and was lovingly raised by her maternal grandparents and one of her aunts in Roberta, Ga. She excelled in school and in extracurricular activities as a cheerleader captain, formal tap dancing and fast jazz exhibition dancing. Upon graduation from her high school, her aunt sent her to dental assisting school in Atlanta, where she became employed by several dentists. Her advanced experience was teaching Emory University Dental Students four-handed dentistry and dental assisting management. After the dental school closed, Sandi worked for a dentist who trained her as a dental hygienist and recommended her to the Georgia Hygienist Board. She passed the examinations and became a registered dental hygienist. The Atlanta College of Medical and Dental Assistants employed her as the lead instructor for their dental assisting course which became accredited with her experiences. Sandi was first married to Abe Glover in Roberta and had a beautiful baby girl with him whom they called Francey. Later Francey married and presented her mother with two handsome boys, Kaleb, who just turned 18 and is in his first month of the Navy's Great Lakes Training Facility and Kasey, 13, is in Jefferson Middle School. The two boys are her pride and joy whenever they visited her or she would visit them. Her second marriage was to J. Warren Walker in Atlanta, where they both taught at Atlanta College. They have been married 30 years and lived mostly in Jackson County. Both enjoyed their charitable service in the Lanier Shrine Club in Gainesville, where they supported the crippled Children's Hospital Program. For the past 10 years, Sandi was burdened with several health problems and became home bound. Her family knows she will be happy in Heaven, joining her old friends that have gone before. Showing off her dance steps as she floats from one star to another and wears a different hat each day over. We are looking forward to joining her for her grand finale, where there is no more pain or worry. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff and techs on the 4th floor of the hospital and the caregivers on the Hospice floor. They far surpassed any expectations in their devotion for personal care of their patients.
No flowers please. Donations may be made in Sandi's memory to the Shriner's Hospital, www.shrinershospitals.org/donate.
The family will have a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 17, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment to be held in Canton, Ga. at the Georgia National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org,
