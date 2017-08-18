Banks begins land use plan update

The year-long process to set in motion how Banks County will look over moving forward got under way Monday night.
The 2018 Banks County Comprehensive Land Use Plan Advisory Group, with Todd Hubbard and Scott Ledford serving as co-chairmen, held a public hearing to hear from residents before meeting to discuss the vision for the county.
Members of the advisory committee include, in addition to Hubbard and Ledford, Vicki Boling, CJ Farmer, Jody Goodroe, Bill Griffin, Julie Jackson, Judge (ret.) Cliff Jolliff, Brad McCook, Carissa M. McFaddin, Bobby Miller, Krysta Morrison, Ben Ramsey, A.D. Smith, Jud Trapnell, Carol Williams and Russell G. Williams. Brad Day, Director of Major Projects for the Banks County Government, Paul Ruark, Banks County Code Enforcement Officer, and Adam Hazell, Georgia Mountains Regional Commissioner, were also present.
Several Banks County citizens turned out for the hearing, with only one speaking out about his vision for the county.
Larry Hess, Soapstone Mountain Lane, Baldwin, told the group it was most important that they look objectively at what is Banks County now.
“This place is our resource and we would best be served to consider that which we like about our home, Banks County, and how we can ensure that the qualities that we aspire to live on sustainably for our children and beyond,” Hess said. “Once damaged, then lost, they cannot be resurrected.”
Banks County is primarily rural, agricultural; and relatively lightly populated, Hess added.
He said the county has relatively low taxes and little traffic.
“We know out neighbors and what’s going on in our neighborhood,” Hess added. “Schools are good. County roads and bridges need some work. Banks Crossing is the exception.”
He said most crime and domestic problems were in the Banks Crossing area, which has become densely developed. He also brought up the landfill that is currently accepting toxic waste, principally coal ash, from outside the state.
“This threatens out groundwater, and thus the health and well-being of out community,” Hess said.
For more coverage from this meeting, see this week's issue of the Banks County News.
Banks begins land use plan update
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry