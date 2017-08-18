Bruce Peyton (08-15-17)

BANKS COUNTY - Bruce Peyton, 85 of the Hollingsworth Community, went Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at his residence following an extended illness.
Born in Banks County on May 29, 1932, he was the son of the late Enos Sidney Peyton and Lula Edessie Payne Peyton. Mr. Peyton was retired from General Motors Corporation with 37 years of dedicated service. Bruce was a very hardworking man who enjoyed preserving his family farm which has been in the Peyton family since the late 1800s. He enjoyed music, gardening, Volkswagons, but most of all spending precious time with his family, whom he loved dearly. Bruce was a member of the Line Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by daughter, Jan Phillips; brothers, Frank Peyton, Lloyd Peyton; and sister, Florrie Forester. He was a member of the Line Baptist Church and the Hollingsworth Masonic Lodge # 355 A & A.M.
Survivors include loving wife of 38 years, Joyce Davis Peyton, Alto; daughters and sons-in-law, Shelia and Jeff Neave, Alto; Pat Peyton Whitlock, Maysville; Regina and Stevie Caudell, Homer; Melba and Junior Lewallen, Baldwin; Marcia and Bernie Walker, Toccoa; Gwen Whitehead and Sherry Tara, both of Homer, GA; Martha & Jessie Wall of Mt. Airy, GA; son-in-law, Steve Phillips of Toccoa; sisters, Catherine Wilbanks, Alto; and Doris Andrews, Toccoa; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends; special caregiver, Teresa Dalton.
Funeral services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday, August 18, at the Line Baptist Church with the Rev. Kenneth McEntire officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Masonic Rites provided by Hollingsworth Masonic Lodge # 355 F & A.M.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made in memory of Bruce Peyton to the Line Baptist Church, c/o Johnny Poole Treasurer, 594 Spring Road, Baldwin, GA. 30511.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia (706/778-8668) is in charge of arrangements.
