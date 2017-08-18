Billy Joe Waters (08-16-17)

JEFFERSON - Billy Joe Waters, 77, died Wednesday, August 16, 2017. at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Mr. Waters was born in Homer the son of the late Charles E. and Arlene Cowart Waters. He was a member of The Refuge Church and was retired from commercial construction. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Merita Brookshire Waters.
Survivors include his daughters, Michelle Brock (Troy), Winder, Sherry Healan (Greg), Watkinsville, Jean Owensby, Commerce, Teresa Gaines (Darrell), Commerce, and Crystal Fletcher (John), Jefferson; son, Josh Kesler (Robin), Commerce; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 22, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Pastor Nick Dalton officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
