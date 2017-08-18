GAINESVILLE - Betty Ann Elrod Cooper, 71, entered into rest Thursday, August 17, 2017.
Mrs. Cooper was born in Gainesville, the daughter of the late Rando and Ruth Sorrow Elrod. Mrs. Cooper was a graduate of the University of Georgia, having obtained an Education Degree and Reading Specialist Degree and also obtained a Master Degree from Brenau University. She was a member of New Holland Baptist Church, the Jackson County Retired Teachers Association, and was retired from the Jackson County School System.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-one years, Edward “Ed” Larry Cooper, Gainesville; daughter, Jennifer Kelly Grizzle and her husband Kimbro, Gainesville; two sons, Jody Edward Cooper, Gainesville, and James Eric Cooper and his wife Helen, Cary, N.C.; three sisters, Virginia Collins, Hampton, Janet English, Dudley, and Kay Sutton, Gainesville; three brothers, Douglas Elrod of Gainesville, Nelson Elrod of Gainesville, and William Elro, Jefferson; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 19, from the New Holland Baptist Church with the Revs. Mike Taylor and Mark Russell officiating with burial to follow in the Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Terry Collins, Shane English, Lamar, Chris, Matt, and Michael Elrod, Jeff Sutton, Tracey, Mark, and Clay Satterfield and Jonathan Cooper. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 18, and at the church from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Holland Baptist Church Building Fund, 7 Quarry Street, Gainesville, Georgia 30501.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, was in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Betty Ann Cooper (08-17-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry