Work on Danielsville roundabout finally under way

Those who live or drive through Danielsville are finally seeing some signs of action at the red light.
As of Aug. 3, according to Mayor Todd Higdon, work has at last begun on the long-awaited roundabout that will replace the red light.
But don’t expect to see any grading or paving anytime soon – that won’t happen until after school lets out for the summer in May 2018.
Right now, utilities are being moved to make way for construction.
“Citizens can expect to see some trees go down, large equipment moving in, utility and power lines being relocated as well as new sewer and water lines being installed,” Hidgon said at the city’s council meeting Monday night.
Georgia Power is expected to move the power poles in January or February.
The council also heard that the city recently received a $28,500 grant from the USDA to pay for water/sewer infrastructure. The grant is a 100 percent grant, meaning the city is not required to come up with any matching funds.
In other business, the council heard a presentation from Paladin Wireless, a new internet company based out of Franklin County. The owner said they want to provide competition to Windstream, the only other high-speed internet service in the area.
The council agreed to let the company take a tour around the city to locate towers and other sites they can locate transmitters on. They will also offer a proposal to provide city-wide high-speed LTD service. Officials said they currently have 400 customers in the area that covers 257 square miles with locations on 16 towers.
They currently serve neighboring Franklin County government and residential customers.
The company claims a 98.97 percent reliability average and promises quick service when issues occur.
“Our citizens definitely need options,” Higdon said.
The board voted to purchase 150 transmitters for the city’s water meters at a cost of $19,000. The council noted that the funds to pay for the meters will have to be taken out of the water fund instead of SPLOST because the previous council designated that SPLOST funds could only be used for water system upgrades, not maintenance.
Former council member Junne Temple and husband Charles Temple came to request that their property on Wagner Lane be changed from commercial back to residential. She said there is no business currently at their home. Their son lives with them and runs a business, but she maintained that he works from his cell phone, not from that address.
A rezone map from 2010 shows the property, and several other properties in the vicinity, as rezoned to commercial at that time, though the county did not tax it as such until this year. Temple said she noticed it when they got their property tax evaluations this year.
She maintained that no notice of a zoning change was ever sent out and that she wasn’t sure how the rezone came about, though she was on the council when the zoning ordinance and map were approved.
Temple allowed that it was an oversight or mistake by the then council, but felt that she and her husband should not have to pay the $200 fee to have their property rezoned.
“A mistake was made, but what do we do to rectify the mistake?” she asked.
Mayor Todd Higdon said the only option the city could legally offer was a rezone. City attorney Bubba Samuels agreed, saying the 2010 map was inherited by the current council from the one she served on and that’s what they had to go by.
Temple said that was the answer she expected to get and she and her husband left the meeting.
